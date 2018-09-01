Barrels of Art--Intuit at City Winery

Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018

City Winery at the Riverwalk

11 W. Riverwalk South, Chicago

Barrels of Art on the Chicago Riverwalk is a live art-making event during which a Chicago based artist designs and completes unique artworks using quality reclaimed oak barrels as their surface. The completed artworks are then displayed throughout the City of Chicago and are also up for auction; which all proceeds will benefit Intuit!

