Barrels of Art--Intuit at City Winery

Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018
- Time
- 3:00pm - 7:00pm
- Categories
-
- Galas & Special Events
- Location
- Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 756 N. Milwaukee
Chicago, IL 60642
- Telephone
- 312-243-9088
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
City Winery at the Riverwalk
11 W. Riverwalk South, Chicago
Barrels of Art on the Chicago Riverwalk is a live art-making event during which a Chicago based artist designs and completes unique artworks using quality reclaimed oak barrels as their surface. The completed artworks are then displayed throughout the City of Chicago and are also up for auction; which all proceeds will benefit Intuit!