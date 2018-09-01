Close
Barrels of Art--Intuit at City Winery

Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018

3:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Galas & Special Events
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    West Side
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    312-243-9088
    City Winery at the Riverwalk
    11 W. Riverwalk South, Chicago

    Barrels of Art on the Chicago Riverwalk is a live art-making event during which a Chicago based artist designs and completes unique artworks using quality reclaimed oak barrels as their surface. The completed artworks are then displayed throughout the City of Chicago and are also up for auction; which all proceeds will benefit Intuit!
     

     

