Basel Abbas + Ruanne Abou-Rahme: And yet my mask is powerful

Thursday, Jan 25 - Jul 14, 2018
- Krannert Art Museum
- Suburbs / Midwest
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
College of Fine and Applied Arts
500 E Peabody Dr.
Champaign, IL 61820
- 217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme make collaborative work informed by the artists’ research with historical archives, literature, underground music, and film. And yet my mask is powerful stages encounters with materials from Palestine through installation, sound, cinema, and an artists’ book.