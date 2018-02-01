Close
Basel Abbas + Ruanne Abou-Rahme: And yet my mask is powerful

Thursday, Jan 25 - Jul 14, 2018

    Krannert Art Museum
    Suburbs / Midwest
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme make collaborative work informed by the artists’ research with historical archives, literature, underground music, and film. And yet my mask is powerful stages encounters with materials from Palestine through installation, sound, cinema, and an artists’ book.

