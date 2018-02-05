Be Your Own Country

Monday, Feb 5 - 28, 2018

Make a flag for your own country. What would your flag look like? Free reception with food, music and all materials supplied for you to make your own flag during the reception on Feb24th. See what the Artists created for their own flags and the different materials. All are welcome. For more information : www.salonartistsgallery.com or call Patricia Moore at 708-833-5108 Bev Szaton 708-703-7806