Close
Search

Be Your Own Country

Salonartistsgallery

Monday, Feb 5 - 28, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Salon Artists Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    294 Main St.
    Park Forest, IL 60466
    Telephone
    708-833-5108 or 708-703-7806
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Feb 5 - 28th, 2018

    Make a flag for your own country. What would your flag look like? Free reception with food, music and all materials supplied for you to make your own flag during the reception on Feb24th. See what the Artists created for their own flags and the different materials. All are welcome. For more information : www.salonartistsgallery.com or call Patricia Moore at 708-833-5108 Bev Szaton 708-703-7806

    Previous Event
    Next Event