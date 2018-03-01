Close
Search

Beaded and Beyond: Jewelry Making with Paula Addington

Paula-addington-jewelry

Saturday, Feb 24, 2018

Time
10:00am - 1:00pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    In conjunction with its current exhibition In the Land of Pasaquan: The Story of Eddie Owens Martin (on view through March 11, 2018), Intuit welcomes Chicago-based jewelry artist Paula Addington for a jewelry making workshop.

    Participants will enjoy a hands-on session in an informal creative setting with instruction on process, materials and techniques. All supplies are included, though attendees are encouraged to bring any pendants or other materials they would like to incorporate into their jewelry. Light refreshments will be provided. Advance registration required.

    PURCHASE TICKETS

    Previous Event
    Next Event