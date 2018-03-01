Beaded and Beyond: Jewelry Making with Paula Addington

Saturday, Feb 24, 2018

In conjunction with its current exhibition In the Land of Pasaquan: The Story of Eddie Owens Martin (on view through March 11, 2018), Intuit welcomes Chicago-based jewelry artist Paula Addington for a jewelry making workshop.

Participants will enjoy a hands-on session in an informal creative setting with instruction on process, materials and techniques. All supplies are included, though attendees are encouraged to bring any pendants or other materials they would like to incorporate into their jewelry. Light refreshments will be provided. Advance registration required.

PURCHASE TICKETS