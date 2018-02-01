Sunday, Feb 4, 2018

Firecat Projects presents Syzygy: To Yoke or Pair Together, a solo show featuring work by Betty Jane Lau. Strips of donated designer selvages, discarded fabric samples, thrift store and warehouse bargains are woven into two sided hangings, throws, and coverlets. Building outward from the center the design expands depending on the collected material. Syzygy is created by interweaving the two sides resulting in either complimentary or opposing twins.

Betty will also be available at the gallery 2-5pm February 6, 7, and 10