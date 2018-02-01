Close
Betty Jane Lau

Sunday, Feb 4, 2018

Time
2:00pm - 5:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Firecat Projects
    District
    North Side
    Address
    2124 N. Damen (60647)
    Telephone
    773-342-5381
    Firecat Projects presents Syzygy: To Yoke or Pair Together, a solo show featuring work by Betty Jane Lau. Strips of donated designer selvages, discarded fabric samples, thrift store and warehouse bargains are woven into two sided  hangings, throws, and coverlets. Building outward from the center the design expands depending on the collected material. Syzygy is created by interweaving the two sides resulting in either complimentary or opposing twins.

    Betty will also be available at the gallery 2-5pm February 6, 7, and 10

