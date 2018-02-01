Between Madness and Art: The Prinzhorn Collection

Thursday, Mar 1, 2018

Free and open to the public

What is the link between psychological states and the creative process? Is there a relationship between psychosis and the artistic impulse? Between Madness and Art examines these issues through the story of Dr. Hans Prinzhorn (1886-1933), a German student of psychiatry and art history, and an early recognizer of outsider art. Intuit is hosting this screening in conjunction with Rare Nest Gallery's exhibition Otto Neumann: Modern Degenerate.