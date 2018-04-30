Between the Buildings: Art From Chicago, 1930s–1980s

Thursday, Aug 30 - Mar 23, 2019

While displaying works by loosely-affiliated groups, such as the Monster Roster and the Chicago Imagist artists, the exhibition will also feature work by students and professors from the New Bauhaus/Institute of Design, a selection of works from a 1970 SAIC portfolio, and other artists working independently.

Potential artists include: Don Baum, Phyllis Bramson, Fred Berger, Harry Callahan, Barbara Crane, Henry Darger, Leon Golub, Richard Hunt, Vera Klement, Ellen Lanyon, Nathan Lerner, Gladys Nilsson, Jim Nutt, Ed Paschke.

Curated by Kathryn Koca Polite