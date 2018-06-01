BEVERLY FRESH: Really Somethin' Else

Thursday, Apr 26 - Aug 5, 2018

In his first solo museum exhibition in Chicago, artist, musician, and back-road drifter Beverly Fresh takes on the incongruities, social rituals, and archetypes of the rural Midwest. Pulling from age-old performance traditions, juvenile graffiti, backyard debauchery, adult social clubs, amateur living room theater, and pig wrestling, “Really Somethin Else” is a keyed-up regurgitation of rural Midwestern symbols, behaviors, and vernacular. His immersive installations take visitors through peripheral elements of American culture.

Image: BEVERLY FRESH, OUTSKIRTS, Performance still, 2013. Photo Credit: Travis Roozee.