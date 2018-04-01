Beyond Black Panther: Celebrating Sci-Fi in Books and Comic Books

Friday, May 11, 2018
- 1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
- Michigan Avenue
- Columbia College Chicago
600 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60605
- 312-663-5554
In conjunction with Columbia College Chicago’s Manifest Urban Arts Festival, MoCP will host an interactive celebration of science fiction in books and comic books. Stop by to explore In Their Own Form, peruse a curated selection of books and comic books, listen to Afrofuturist beats, and make interdisciplinary connections between Afrofuturism in contemporary photography, literature, and illustration.