Bill Walker: Urban Griot

Sunday, Nov 5 - Apr 8, 2018

  • Exhibitions
    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    South Side
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    773-324-5520
    William “Bill” Walker (1933 – 2011), was a prolific muralist best known for creating the iconic Wall of Respect on Chicago’s South Side in collaboration with the Organization of Black American Culture (OBAC). Urban Griot highlights Walker’s artwork beyond the wall spanning three series of drawings and several small paintings that he made between 1979 and 1984. The artwork borrowed from Chicago State University’s collection is a forceful documentation of the ills of Black urban society that still prevails today. 

    More information coming soon.

    The exhibition is organized by Juarez Hawkins, artist, curator, and adjunct faculty member in Art and Design at Chicago State University.

