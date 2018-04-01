Friday, Feb 9 - Mar 18, 2018

Black Voices from the Collection celebrates African-American artists from the 20th century. The exhibition includes paintings, drawings and sculptures by Thornton Dial, Sr., Bessie Harvey, Lonnie Holley, Dapper Bruce Lafitte, Dr. Charles Smith, Inez Nathaniel Walker, Mr. Imagination (Gregory Warmack) and Wesley Willis. Showcasing works from Intuit's collection, Black Voices highlights black art and culture, and explores themes of gender, city life, use of recycled materials and civil rights history.