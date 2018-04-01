Close
Black Voices from the Collection

Dapper-bruce-lafitte

Friday, Feb 9 - Mar 18, 2018

Time
4:00pm - 5:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Black Voices from the Collection celebrates African-American artists from the 20th century. The exhibition includes paintings, drawings and sculptures by Thornton Dial, Sr., Bessie Harvey, Lonnie Holley, Dapper Bruce Lafitte, Dr. Charles Smith, Inez Nathaniel Walker, Mr. Imagination (Gregory Warmack) and Wesley Willis. Showcasing works from Intuit's collection, Black Voices highlights black art and culture, and explores themes of gender, city life, use of recycled materials and civil rights history.

