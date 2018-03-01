Blake in Performance, Blake at the End of Times

Wednesday, Feb 7, 2018

Experience William Blake’s art through music when students from the Bienen School of Music perform two song cycles inspired by Blake: Benjamin Britten’s 1965 Songs and Proverbs of William Blake and Ralph Vaughan Williams’s 1957 Ten Blake Songs. A portion of this special performance will take place in the museum's Leffman gallery. This program will also include an exhibition tour by Jacob Leveton and John Murphy, Ph. D candidates, Art History, Northwestern University, and contributors to the "William Blake and the Age of Aquarius" exhibition catalog.