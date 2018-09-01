Friday, Oct 12 - Dec 8, 2018

Opening Reception: Oct 12, 5 – 8PM

Block Building juxtaposes the past and present while tracing both a rich history and vibrant future for Chicago’s block clubs – ultralocal civic organizations that have deep roots throughout the city. The exhibition is organized in partnership with My Block, My Hood, My City and features block club signs that have been designed and fabricated by young Chicagoans alongside the old signs they’ve replaced.