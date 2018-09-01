Close
Block Building

Friday, Oct 12 - Dec 8, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Ste. 203
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-529-5090
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception: Oct 12, 5 – 8PM

    Block Building juxtaposes the past and present while tracing both a rich history and vibrant future for Chicago’s block clubs – ultralocal civic organizations that have deep roots throughout the city. The exhibition is organized in partnership with My Block, My Hood, My City and features block club signs that have been designed and fabricated by young Chicagoans alongside the old signs they’ve replaced.

