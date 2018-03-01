Close
Search

Blood Sport

Gvabloodsportfull

Friday, Mar 2 - Apr 27, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Gallery Victor Armendariz
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312.722.6447
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Blood Sport features works by Caleb O'Connor, Art Shay, Dean Kugler, Patrick Burns

    Opening reception with other River North galleries on March 2, 5–8pm. 

    A special preview and panel discussion will take place on March 1, 5:30–7pm.

    Previous Event
    Next Event