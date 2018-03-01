Friday, Mar 2 - Apr 27, 2018
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Gallery Victor Armendariz
- River North
- 300 W. Superior
Chicago, IL 60654
- 312.722.6447
- Download to calendar
Blood Sport features works by Caleb O'Connor, Art Shay, Dean Kugler, Patrick Burns
Opening reception with other River North galleries on March 2, 5–8pm.
A special preview and panel discussion will take place on March 1, 5:30–7pm.