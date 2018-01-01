Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017

Rhona Hoffman Gallery is pleased to host the Presentation and Book Signing of:

Militant Eroticism: The Art+Positive Archives:

Edited by Dr. Daniel S. Berger and John Neff

A brief lecture introducing the book will be followed by discussion with Dan Berger and John Neff, led by writer and scholar Jason Foumberg. Books will be available during this event at a special discount.

Published by Sternberg Press, the book is the first survey of the art and practice of Art+Positive, a significant affinity group of ACT UP New York during the early years of the AIDS epidemic.

Staging self-initiated actions, and also participating in larger demonstrations organized by ACT UP, Art+Positive practiced an improvisational approach to activism at the intersection of the AIDS crisis and the Culture Wars of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Their multi-platform projects were especially focused on fighting AIDS phobia, censorship, homophobia, misogyny and racism. Members, collaborators and contributors to Art+Positive included artists Lola Flash, Nan Goldin, Aldo Hernández, Zoe Leonard, Ray Navarro, Hunter Reynolds, Catherine Saalfield (aka Gunn), Julie Tolentino and David Wojnarowicz.