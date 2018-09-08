Close
Search

BOOMSHAKALAKA! NBA JAM's 25th Anniversary

Unnamed-1

Saturday, Aug 18 - Sep 8, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Events
    • Location
    VGA Gallery
    District
    West Side
    Address
    2418 W Bloomingdale #102
    Chicago, IL 60647
    Telephone
    773-668-6797
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Organized by All Star Press and VGA Gallery
    August 18 - September 8, 2018
    Opening reception and tournament:  Saturday August 18, 6-9pm
    Public viewing hours: Wednesday - Thursday 9am - 7pm, Friday - Sunday 11am - 7pm 

    Located at All Star Press, 2775 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

    25 years after Midway Games' NBA Jam changed video games and fueled interest in professional basketball, All Star Press and VGA Gallery are delighted to present an exhibition celebrating this iconic title. It features the playable game cabinet itself, artifacts from NBA Jam's development and history, and a suite of new artwork by acclaimed artists from around the world, inspired by the game. The opening reception will feature interviews with game creators Mark Turmell and Sal DiVita and voice actor Tim Kitzrow, who will be in attendance. We will also be screening footage from the forthcoming documentary by Josh Tsui, Insert Coin: Inside Midway's '90s Revolution. 

    Previous Event
    Next Event