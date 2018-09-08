BOOMSHAKALAKA! NBA JAM's 25th Anniversary

Saturday, Aug 18 - Sep 8, 2018

Organized by All Star Press and VGA Gallery

August 18 - September 8, 2018

Opening reception and tournament: Saturday August 18, 6-9pm

Public viewing hours: Wednesday - Thursday 9am - 7pm, Friday - Sunday 11am - 7pm

Located at All Star Press, 2775 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

25 years after Midway Games' NBA Jam changed video games and fueled interest in professional basketball, All Star Press and VGA Gallery are delighted to present an exhibition celebrating this iconic title. It features the playable game cabinet itself, artifacts from NBA Jam's development and history, and a suite of new artwork by acclaimed artists from around the world, inspired by the game. The opening reception will feature interviews with game creators Mark Turmell and Sal DiVita and voice actor Tim Kitzrow, who will be in attendance. We will also be screening footage from the forthcoming documentary by Josh Tsui, Insert Coin: Inside Midway's '90s Revolution.