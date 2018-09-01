Bridges Over Obstacles

Friday, Oct 5 - Nov 1, 2018

Opening Reception: October 5th, 5-10PM

Solo Exhibition: Beatriz Ledesma

In this new body of work, Ledesma looks at nature (ants) to find answers to the chaos our world is in at the moment.

She takes the human to the level of the ants, and the ants to the level of the human to explore the notion of human survival by exposing the egalitarian society of these small and industrious insects in contrast to our notion of “civilized” world where competition and individualism are propelling division among all of us, where external and internal walls become more important than bridges of connectivity and community building.