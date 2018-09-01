Close
Bridges Over Obstacles

Friday, Oct 5 - Nov 1, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    OLIVA GALLERY
    District
    North Side
    Address
    3816 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
    Telephone
    (847) 922-5736
    Reminder
    Opening Reception: October 5th, 5-10PM

    Solo Exhibition: Beatriz Ledesma 

    In this new body of work, Ledesma looks at nature (ants) to find answers  to the chaos our world is in at the moment.

    She takes the human to the level of the ants, and the ants to the level of the human to explore the notion of human survival by exposing the egalitarian society of these small and industrious insects in contrast to our notion of “civilized” world where competition and individualism are propelling division among all of us, where external and internal walls become more important than bridges of connectivity and community building.

