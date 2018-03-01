Saturday, Mar 10, 2018

North Branch Projects presents "Bringing Together What Wants to Come Apart,” an ongoing collaborative piece taking place at Weinberg/Newton Gallery during the exhibition The Tip of My Tongue. This hybrid performance and workshop gathering will amass readings, writings, and thoughts about divisiveness and how it pertains to personal modes of understanding, which will ultimately be documented into a series of artists’ books.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 10 at 1p.m. Lasting for approximately one hour, invited guests will take turns presenting a reading of their choice. Entries will be found or written by the presenter and selected for personal reasons and limited to approximately five minutes each. Guests will also be asked to respond to each other’s reading on a sheet of paper with writing or drawing. At the end of each presentation, the responses will be collected and bound into a book.