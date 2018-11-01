Close
Brite Eyes by Fluorescent City

Saturday, Oct 27, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Positive Space Studios
    District
    West Side
    Address
    3520 W. Fullerton Ave.
    Chicago, IL 60647
    Telephone
    815.757.5214
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    You're invited to a visual and interactive textile exhibit exploring an artist's journey to find the briteness within - a journey of facing truths, learning to unlearn deep-seeded habits, and redefining thought patterns. All with the hopes of changing perspectives and facilitating conversation about the struggles we have as humans but don't nearly talk about enough. 

     

     

