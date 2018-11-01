Brite Eyes by Fluorescent City

Saturday, Oct 27, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Positive Space Studios
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 3520 W. Fullerton Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647
- Telephone
- 815.757.5214
- Reminder
You're invited to a visual and interactive textile exhibit exploring an artist's journey to find the briteness within - a journey of facing truths, learning to unlearn deep-seeded habits, and redefining thought patterns. All with the hopes of changing perspectives and facilitating conversation about the struggles we have as humans but don't nearly talk about enough.