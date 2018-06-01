Bronzeville Echoes: Faces and Places of Chicago’s African American Music Search Events

Saturday, Apr 28 - Jan 6, 2019

Explore Chicago’s music legacy through ragtime, jazz and blues in an exhibition that highlights the contributions of important places and people that shaped the music scene. Seldom-seen original artifacts will be on display including sheet-music, rare 1920s records with quirky period graphics–and even the original 1932 telephone booth from the old Sunset/Grand Terrace Café from which the actual music can be heard. The scope is broad and surprising–Ragtime morphs into jazz, Blues transforms into modern gospel, and it all echoes throughout the contemporary genres of House and Hip Hop.

Location: Garland Gallery, 1st Floor South