November 10, 2017 - January 7, 2018

Town Hall & Opening Reception: Friday, November 10, 6pm

Initiated by artist and University of Chicago Department of Visual Arts Faculty member William Pope.L, Brown People Are the Wrens in the Parking Lot is a project that is facilitated by and brings together faculty, students, staff and community members at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts to reflect on issues of connectedness, home and immigration. It is comprised of a set of seemingly impromptu interventions that took place over the last six weeks at the Logan Center. On view from November 10, 2017 through January 7, 2018, an exhibition in the Logan Center Gallery gathers various ephemera from the campaign as well as serves as a space for open conversation, relaxation and reflection.