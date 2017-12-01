Building for Tomorrow, Today

Close
Sunday, Nov 12, 2017

Time
1:00pm - 2:30pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    District
    South Side
    Address
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    Telephone
    773-324-5520
    Reminder
    Modular Origami Sculptures 

    Participants will learn about the strength of triangles and it’s use to create trusses and armatures within architecture.  We will then use the technique of origami, incorporating the triangle into our paper folds to give our papers strength.  Participants will transform 2-dimensional paper surfaces into experimental 3-dimensional modular origami forms.

    *This is for middle school aged students only.

