Building for Tomorrow, Today

Sunday, Nov 12, 2017

Modular Origami Sculptures

Participants will learn about the strength of triangles and it’s use to create trusses and armatures within architecture. We will then use the technique of origami, incorporating the triangle into our paper folds to give our papers strength. Participants will transform 2-dimensional paper surfaces into experimental 3-dimensional modular origami forms.

*This is for middle school aged students only.