Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 29, 2017

An exhibition of new work by artist C.J. Pyle.

Please join Carl Hammer Gallery for an opening reception on Friday, September 8 from 5-8pm. The artist will be present.

Image: C.J. Pyle, Lollipop, pencil, colored pencil, gouache inside of vintage album cover, 12.5" x 12"