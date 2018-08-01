Friday, Nov 2 - Dec 29, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Melanee Cooper Gallery
- River North
- 740 N. Franklin Chicago, IL 60654
California opening reception: Friday, November 2 5 - 7pm
Julie Montgomery explores atmospheric abstract landscapes.
Fiber artist Rhiannon Griego weaves paintings with thread and Elise Vazelakis wire sculptures pay homage to Ruth Asawa and Lee Bontecou. Her large scale sculptural 3 dimensional works of undulating patterns creates a new narrative.