California

Friday, Nov 2 - Dec 29, 2018
- 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Melanee Cooper Gallery
- River North
- 740 N. Franklin Chicago, IL 60654
Opening reception: Friday, November 2, 5–7pm
• Julie Montgomery explores atmospheric abstract landscapes.
• Fiber artist Rhiannon Griego weaves paintings with thread
• Elise Vazelakis's wire sculptures pay homage to Ruth Asawa and Lee Bontecou. Her large scale sculptural 3 dimensional works of undulating patterns creates a new narrative.