California

Friday, Nov 2 - Dec 29, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Melanee Cooper Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    740 N. Franklin Chicago, IL 60654
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening reception:  Friday, November 2, 5–7pm 

    • Julie Montgomery explores atmospheric abstract landscapes.

    • Fiber artist Rhiannon Griego weaves paintings with thread 

    • Elise Vazelakis's wire sculptures pay homage to Ruth Asawa and Lee Bontecou. Her large scale sculptural 3 dimensional works of undulating patterns creates a new narrative.

