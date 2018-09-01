California: Julie Montgomery, Rhiannon Griego, and Elise Vazelakis

Friday, Nov 2 - Dec 29, 2018

Opening reception: Friday, November 2, 5–7pm

• Julie Montgomery explores atmospheric abstract landscapes.

• Fiber artist Rhiannon Griego weaves paintings with thread

• Elise Vazelakis's wire sculptures pay homage to Ruth Asawa and Lee Bontecou. Her large scale sculptural 3 dimensional works of undulating patterns creates a new narrative.