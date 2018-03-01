Friday, Feb 23, 2018
- Time
- 7:00pm - 11:00pm
- Categories
-
- Events
- Location
- Morgan's on Fulton
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 952 W. Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
- Telephone
- (312) 374-3686
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
CALM // CHAOS will be a showcase of work by all female and non-binary artists exploring the simultaneous existence of pleasure and pain, beauty and horror, calm and chaos. A night of complexities, the work presented will honor the way we experience opposites in tandem.
Visual artists:
O Engobor
Kiana Parsons
Peyton Stewart
Zelda Galewsky
Angel Smith
Rebeca Soto
Gabi Zahradka
Keara McGraw
Performances by:
J Bambii
Caroline Campbell
DJ set by:
DJ King Marie
The promo graphic is designed by the incredible Crystal Zapata.