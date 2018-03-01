Friday, Feb 23, 2018

CALM // CHAOS will be a showcase of work by all female and non-binary artists exploring the simultaneous existence of pleasure and pain, beauty and horror, calm and chaos. A night of complexities, the work presented will honor the way we experience opposites in tandem.

Visual artists:

O Engobor

Kiana Parsons

Peyton Stewart

Zelda Galewsky

Angel Smith

Rebeca Soto

Gabi Zahradka

​Keara McGraw

Performances by:

J Bambii

Caroline Campbell

DJ set by:

DJ King Marie

The promo graphic is designed by the incredible Crystal Zapata.