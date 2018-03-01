Close
Search

CALM // CHAOS

Calmchaos-(1)

Friday, Feb 23, 2018

Time
7:00pm - 11:00pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Morgan's on Fulton
    District
    West Side
    Address
    952 W. Fulton Market
    Chicago, IL 60607
    Telephone
    (312) 374-3686
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    CALM // CHAOS will be a showcase of work by all female and non-binary artists exploring the simultaneous existence of pleasure and pain, beauty and horror, calm and chaos. A night of complexities, the work presented will honor the way we experience opposites in tandem.

     

    Visual artists:
    O Engobor
    Kiana Parsons
    Peyton Stewart
    Zelda Galewsky
    Angel Smith
    Rebeca Soto
    Gabi Zahradka
    ​Keara McGraw 

    Performances by:
    J Bambii
    Caroline Campbell

    DJ set by:
    DJ King Marie

    The promo graphic is designed by the incredible Crystal Zapata. 

    Previous Event
    Next Event