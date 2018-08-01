Close
Candice Lin: A Hard White Body, a Porous Slip

Bs-2017-candice-lin-07

Tuesday, Sep 25, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Logan Center Exhibitions
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    915 E. 60th St.
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-834-8377
    Reminder
    Opening reception and Artist Tour on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 6-8pm 

    Image: Candice Lin, A Hard White Body / Un corps blanc exquis, 2017. Courtesy the artist and Bétonsalon - Center for Art and Research. Photo by Aurélien Mole.

     

