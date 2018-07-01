Capturing Illinois Landscapes with Larry Kanfer

Thursday, Aug 2, 2018

All are invited to bring their cameras and join us at Japan House for this Capturing Landscape chat with photographer Larry Kanfer.

Join a lively discussion about photography with opportunities to ask questions and share current work. We will talk with Larry Kanfer about his approach to photographing the Illinois landscape as we enjoy the restrained beauty of the Japan House and its Japanese Gardens.

The session will conclude with a creative workshop activity: attendees will be invited to capture images from the landscapes surrounding Japan House, including the University of Illinois Arboretum, Sesquicentennial Garden, and Idea Garden. Each participant may submit new landscape photographs to be featured in an online Capturing Landscape photo gallery.

About the photographer

A longtime resident of Champaign-Urbana, Larry Kanfer graduated from the University of Illinois in 1979. Immediately, he opened his own photography gallery, which he has maintained since that time. With a career spanning over thirty years, Kanfer has had the rare opportunity to make his art his profession.

Larry Kanfer’s photographs have been shown in galleries and museums and are in private and corporate collections across the United States. Praised by ARTnews, the Associated Press, and the Washington Post, he is primarily known as the pre-eminent photographer of Midwestern Prairiescapes, a collection which has garnered comparisons to the work of Eliot Porter and Ansel Adams. Kanfer’s portfolio also contains photographs of other American landscapes and cityscapes, along with collections of images taken in Southern Europe China, and India. To date, he has published eight critically acclaimed books and award-winning calendars.