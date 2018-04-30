Capturing Landscape

Saturday, May 26 - Oct 20, 2018

In this exhibition, modern and contemporary works frame vistas of naturalistic landscapes, as well as abstract interpretations, inconspicuous geographic borders (state and country lines), sequential views of scenery, and snapshots of city development. By depicting diverse landscapes—idyllic and destroyed, abstract and naturalistic, real and imaginary—the artists force the viewer to consider how they absorb and navigate the seemingly ordinary, static landscapes that are, in fact, constantly changing.

The exhibition will feature 20th century paintings, photographs, and prints from the museum’s permanent collection by Emil Bisttram, Hyman Bloom, Wynn Bullock, Edmond Casarella, Alan Cohen, Frank Duncan, Walker Evans, Robbert Flick, Harold Gregor, George McNeil, Bea Nettles, Peter Takal, Charles Traub, Edward Weston, William Wiley, Louise Woodroofe, Melanie Yazzie, and Karl Zerbe.

Curator: Kathryn Koca Polite, assistant curator