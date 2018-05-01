Caroline Mars: East Winds

Friday, May 4 - Jun 16, 2018
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- GALERIE WATERTON
- District
- River North
- Address
- 311 W. Superior, Suite 115
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-351-0838
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Opening Reception: Friday, May 4, 5-8PM
Drawing on the five elements central to Asian philosophy - wood, fire, earth, metal and water - Caroline Mars attempts to temper the clutter and stress of modern life with minimalist composition and simple forms, incorporating her Asian studies of Chinese painting and Ikebana into her innovative body of work.