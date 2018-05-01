Close
Search

Caroline Mars: East Winds

Friday, May 4 - Jun 16, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    GALERIE WATERTON
    District
    River North
    Address
    311 W. Superior, Suite 115
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-351-0838
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception: Friday, May 4, 5-8PM

    Drawing on the five elements central to Asian philosophy - wood, fire, earth, metal and water - Caroline Mars attempts to temper the clutter and stress of modern life with minimalist composition and simple forms, incorporating her Asian studies of Chinese painting and Ikebana into her innovative body of work.

    Previous Event
    Next Event