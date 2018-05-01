CASH ’N CARRY

Saturday, May 26 - Jun 9, 2018

Opening Day: May 26, 11am - 7pm



Featured Artists: Dan MacAdam/Crosshair Press, Dan Grzeca/Groundup Press, Amos Kennedy, Delicious Design League, Deborah Maris Lader, Sage Perrott/Haypeep, Jay Ryan/The Bird Machine, Justin Santora, Jen Farrell/Starshaped Press, and tons more!

From gig posters to fine etchings and master proofs and off prints, this is one of CPC’s most popular (and affordable) show. Expect hordes of people pawing through enormous stacks of gorgeous prints, and these same people happily throwing $20 bills at the management in service of the best deals ever on hand made, fine art prints. It’s a ball, and we love clearing out the files to make room for new work while making everyone happy. It will only be up for 3 weeks and you might want to get there on time on opening day!

Photo: Some groovy little screen prints by Jay Ryan of The Bird Machine. Collect ‘Em All!

