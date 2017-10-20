Cassie Marie Edwards: Figurine II/ Paintings

Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 21, 2017

Exhibition takes place at Chicago Gallery News, 213 W Institute Place.

Exhibition on view: September 8-October 20, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, September 8, 5-8pm

Cassie's work can be forward and cartoonish on first viewing. She's been obsessed with figurines since she was young. The compelling thing about her work is how she decides to paint these ephemeral porcelain sculptures. They are a blur between painting a still life of a single object and extracting out a portrait at the same time. Of course these Tchotkes don't have a beating heart... but in a way our culture gives them one. Cassie is looking for that beating heart, through light, form, and abstraction, putting forth her fresh visual observation upon her tiny little friends. Cassie Marie Edwards is a Painter and Educator based in Oshkosh, WI. She holds a Masters of Fine Arts degree in Painting & Drawing from Northern Illinois University, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Painting & Drawing from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Currently she is an Instructor of Art at University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh and an Adjunct Online Professor at Dakota State University. Prior to her current positions, she was an Instructor of Record at Northern Illinois University in the School of Art.