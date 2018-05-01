Close
Search

Catching Light: The Art of Architecture featuring Heather Hancock and Jack Nixon

Friday, Apr 27 - May 26, 2018

Time
7:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Evanston Art Center
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    1717 Central Street
    Evanston, IL 60201
    Telephone
    847-475-5300
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception: Sunday, April 29 from 1-4 PM

    Heather Hancock uses the ancient medium of glass as a conceptual tool to explore contemporary ideas about mind, place and information. A native-born Chicagoan, Jack Nixon specializes in graphite drawings of Chicago landmarks and architectural details.

    Previous Event
    Next Event