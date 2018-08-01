Close
Caution: Children At Play

Saturday, Sep 1 - 22, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Vertical Gallery
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1016 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60622
    Telephone
    773-697-3846
    Reminder
    The debut USA solo show from Pipsqueak was here!!! They are an Amsterdam-based art duo that has been expressing their principles and convictions for over 25 years on the streets and in galleries worldwide.

    Opening reception: Saturday, September 1, 6-10pm

