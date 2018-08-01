Caution: Children At Play

Saturday, Sep 1 - 22, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 10:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Vertical Gallery
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 1016 N. Western
Chicago, IL 60622
- Telephone
- 773-697-3846
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
The debut USA solo show from Pipsqueak was here!!! They are an Amsterdam-based art duo that has been expressing their principles and convictions for over 25 years on the streets and in galleries worldwide.
Opening reception: Saturday, September 1, 6-10pm