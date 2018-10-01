CEASELESS WHEEL

Close
Saturday, Nov 10, 2018

    • Location
    Carrie Secrist Gallery
    District
    West Side
    Address
    835 W. Washington Blvd.
    Chicago, IL 60607
    Telephone
    312-491-0917
    Stephen Eichhorn (b. 1984, United States) lives and works in Chicago. He has had solo exhibitions at the Franklin Park Conservatory, Elmhurst Art Museum, and the Chicago Athletic Association. His work has also been included in group exhibitions at the Tower Hill Botanic Gardens, the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, NEIU Fine Arts Center Gallery, Illinois State Museum, Lockport Gallery and the Museum of Arts and Design, New York.

