Cecilia Vicuña, Performance on Migration and Movement

Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018

This event is free. Reservations requested.

In conjunction with Ellen Rothenberg’s exhibition at Spertus Institute, Cecilia Vicuña presents a series of performances and interventions on movement, migration, and human rights. Vicuña is a poet, artist, filmmaker and activist whose work often addresses pressing concerns of the modern world including ecological destruction, human rights and cultural homogenization.

Spertus Institute has commissioned this site-specific installation by internationally-acclaimed, Chicago-based artist Ellen Rothenberg. Entitled ISO 6346: ineluctable immigrant, it will be on view in the Institute’s Ground Level Gallery through April 22, 2018. With this work, Rothenberg prompts visitors to consider connections between past and contemporary issues of migration. The project is inspired by objects and documents that Rothenberg uncovered in the Spertus collection — as well as research she pursued in Berlin at Germany’s largest refugee camp, currently housed in the monumental Tempelhof Airport, a disused site that was originally designed and built by the Nazis.