Celebrating South Side Stories

Saturday, Sep 15, 2018
- Time
- 1:00pm - 4:00pm
- Categories
-
- Children / Youth / Families
- Location
- Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
- District
- South Side
- Address
- 5020 S. Cornell
Chicago, IL 60615
- Telephone
- 773-324-5520
- Reminder
Join this celebration of the historic and ongoing role art and design plays in growing communities and strengthening neighborhoods on Chicago’s South Side. Participants will experience this rich history through a variety of activities, including all-ages artmaking workshops and other artist-led projects, live performances, and film screenings.
Admission is free, except where noted.