Celebrating South Side Stories

Saturday, Sep 15, 2018

1:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Children / Youth / Families
    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    South Side
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    773-324-5520
    Join this celebration of the historic and ongoing role art and design plays in growing communities and strengthening neighborhoods on Chicago’s South Side. Participants will experience this rich history through a variety of activities, including all-ages artmaking workshops and other artist-led projects, live performances, and film screenings. 

    Admission is free, except where noted.

    RSVP

     

     

