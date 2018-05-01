Celebration

Thursday, Jun 21 - Jul 21, 2018

Opening Reception: Thursday, June 21, 5-8PM

Artists: Marie-Pier Guillaud (Mapie) and Esperanza Gama

Through works in watercolor and mixed media, respectively on rough cotton paper and on bark, French artist Marie-Pier Guillaud " Mapie " and International Mexican artist Esperanza Gama join hands to celebrate women, jazz, city and nature.