Celia Wickham 'A Dream Is A Birth'

Saturday, May 5, 2018

12:00pm - 4:00pm
  Tours & Performances
    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    River North
    300 W. Superior
    Ste. 203
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-529-5090
    At noon, accompanied by her mother, Celia Wickham will perform an iteration of 'A Dream Is A Birth,' a performative piece exploring genealogies of madness, mysticism, and radical love.

    At 2PM, John Stevens will give a presentation on their thesis work, 'The Body is Merely the Apparition of A Framework,' which explores contemporary notions of corporeal embodiment, systemic alienation, and the technical apparatus that situates postmodern identity.

    These presentations will take place on the final day of helps it to feel, compels it to make, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago's Visual and Critical Studies 2018 graduate exhibition.  

     

     

