Thursday, May 17 - 20, 2018
- Categories
-
- Art Expos & City Events
- Location
- Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show
- Address
- Merchandise Mart
222 Merchandise Mart Plaza
Chicago (60654)
7th Floor Main Entrance
- Telephone
- 708-366-2710
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
The second edition of the Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show, featuring 100 premier international exhibitors presenting fine antique furniture, decorative and fine arts displayed in gallery settings, will take place May 18-20 at the Merchandise Mart.
Preview party on Thursday evening, May 17 benefits the Woman's Board of Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
For more information www.chicagoantiquesartdesign.com.
Hours:
Thursday, May 17: Opening Night Party, 6-9pm
Friday, May 18: 11am-7pm
Saturday, May 19: 11am-7pm
Sunday, May 20: 11am-5pm
SaveSave