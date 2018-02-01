Close
Thursday, May 17 - 20, 2018

    Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show
    Address
    Merchandise Mart
    222 Merchandise Mart Plaza
    Chicago (60654)
    7th Floor Main Entrance
    Telephone
    708-366-2710
    Reminder
    The second edition of the Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show, featuring 100 premier international exhibitors presenting fine antique furniture, decorative and fine arts displayed in gallery settings, will take place May 18-20 at the Merchandise Mart. 

    Preview party on Thursday evening, May 17 benefits the Woman's Board of Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 

    For more information www.chicagoantiquesartdesign.com.

    Hours:
    Thursday, May 17: Opening Night Party, 6-9pm
    Friday, May 18: 11am-7pm
    Saturday, May 19: 11am-7pm
    Sunday, May 20: 11am-5pm

     

