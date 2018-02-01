Thursday, May 17 - 20, 2018

The second edition of the Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show, featuring 100 premier international exhibitors presenting fine antique furniture, decorative and fine arts displayed in gallery settings, will take place May 18-20 at the Merchandise Mart.

Preview party on Thursday evening, May 17 benefits the Woman's Board of Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

For more information www.chicagoantiquesartdesign.com.

Hours:

Thursday, May 17: Opening Night Party, 6-9pm

Friday, May 18: 11am-7pm

Saturday, May 19: 11am-7pm

Sunday, May 20: 11am-5pm

