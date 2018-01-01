Chicago Artists Coalition's Annual Benefit

Thursday, Jun 7, 2018

With interactive art installations, food by outstanding Chicago restaurants, quirky entertainment, a silent auction with work by some of Chicago's most dynamic artists, and a possible dance-off, WORK IN PROGRESS is anything but your ordinary affair.

Raising over $100,000, the benefit is the Chicago Artist Coalition's largest fundraising event of the year. All of the proceeds directly support CAC's artist and curatorial residencies, education and professional development workshops, ground-breaking exhibitions, and the online platform CAR (Chicago Artists Resource)