Chicago Artists Coalition's Annual Benefit

Thursday, Jun 7, 2018

  • Galas & Special Events
    Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)
    West Side
    217 N. Carpenter
    Chicago, IL 60607
    312-491-8888
    With interactive art installations, food by outstanding Chicago restaurants, quirky entertainment, a silent auction with work by some of Chicago's most dynamic artists, and a possible dance-off, WORK IN PROGRESS is anything but your ordinary affair.

    Raising over $100,000, the benefit is the Chicago Artist Coalition's largest fundraising event of the year. All of the proceeds directly support CAC's artist and curatorial residencies, education and professional development workshops, ground-breaking exhibitions, and the online platform CAR (Chicago Artists Resource)

