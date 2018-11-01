Thursday, Nov 1 - Dec 15, 2018



Chicago New Media 1973–1992 seeks to illuminate the largely untold story of Chicago's role in the history of new media. Consisting of an exhibition, public program, and scholarly catalog, the project yields a new art historical understanding of the artists and organizations that contributed to digital art and technology in the latter half of the twentieth century. The exhibition is curated by Jon Cates, Associate Professor of Film, Video, New Media and Animation, Art History, Theory and Criticism at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and organized with curatorial assistance by Chaz Evans and Jonathan Kinkley.

In partnership with Gallery 400, 400 S. Peoria St, Chicago, IL 60607

PUBLIC PROGRAMS

Thursday, November 1, 2018, 2-4pm: Chicago New Media Symposium, Gallery 400, 400 S. Peoria Ave.

Thursday, November 1, 2018, 5-8pm: Public Opening Reception, Gallery 400, 400 S. Peoria Ave.

