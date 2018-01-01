Close
Chicago New Media 1973-1992

Vga

Thursday, Nov 1 - Dec 15, 2018

  • Exhibitions
    VGA Gallery
    West Side
    2418 W Bloomingdale #102
    Chicago, IL 60647
    Chicago is not often thought of as a center for new media art, technology or industry, yet the city was home to some of the earliest and most important experiments in new media in the late 20th century. Chicago’s under-recognized contributions in these areas are due for a deep scholarly examination and public presentation.

