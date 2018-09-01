Sunday, Sep 30, 2018
- 11:00am - 1:00pm
- Galas & Special Events
- Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
- West Side
- 756 N. Milwaukee
Chicago, IL 60642
- 312-243-9088
11:00am | Chicago Outsiders: Exhibition Brunch
Hosted by Intuit and part of EXPO Chicago's EXPO Art Week
Enjoy a light brunch, explore the museum's current exhibitions, Chicago We Own It and Chicago Calling: Art Against the Flow, and hear from guest speaker Jay Wehnert at Intuit.
$10 general admission or $5 Intuit Members. RSVP required.
