Close
Search

Chicago Outsiders: Exhibition Brunch

Chicago_we_own_it_lead_image

Sunday, Sep 30, 2018

Time
11:00am - 1:00pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
    • Location
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    11:00am | Chicago Outsiders: Exhibition Brunch 

    Hosted by Intuit and part of EXPO Chicago's EXPO Art Week

    Enjoy a light brunch, explore the museum's current exhibitions, Chicago We Own It and Chicago Calling: Art Against the Flow, and hear from guest speaker Jay Wehnert at Intuit.

    $10 general admission or $5 Intuit Members. RSVP required.

    For more information visit art.org 

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event