Sunday, Sep 30, 2018

11:00am | Chicago Outsiders: Exhibition Brunch

Hosted by Intuit and part of EXPO Chicago's EXPO Art Week

Enjoy a light brunch, explore the museum's current exhibitions, Chicago We Own It and Chicago Calling: Art Against the Flow, and hear from guest speaker Jay Wehnert at Intuit.

$10 general admission or $5 Intuit Members. RSVP required.

For more information visit art.org