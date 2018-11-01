Monday, Oct 1 - Nov 30, 2018
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Madron Gallery
- District
- North Side
- Address
- 1000 W. North Ave Chicago, IL 60642
- Telephone
- 312-640-1302
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Madron Gallery's exhibition Chicago Personal Mythologies includes works by three Chicago artists: Arthur Lerner, Seymour Rosofsky and Leo Segedin. All three artists offer vibrant yet complicated pieces that attempt to display one's personal mythologies. Madron's exhibition creates a world of fantasies and myths and presents three different perspectives on how humans interact with their surroundings and themselves.