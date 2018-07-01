Sunday, Jun 24, 2018

Bert Green Fine Art is a participating venue in the first annual Chicago Print Crawl, a self-guided tour of printmaking production, publishing, exhibition and sales venues throughout the City of Chicago, organized by Spudnik Press Cooperative. The inaugural event is Sunday, June 24, 2018 from 12-6 pm. A free after party will be held by Spudnik at Low Res Studios from 6-8 pm.

On display in the gallery for the Crawl will be our entire portfolio of published prints (plus other works) by William Powhida, Jim Bachor, Emmeric Konrad, Fallen Fruit, Jeff Gillette, Morgan Sims, Derek Boshier, Victoria Reynolds, Laurie Lipton, Sandra Yagi, Gronk, Sandow Birk, Stephen Kaltenbach, Megan Geckler, Shane Guffogg, Lisa Adams, Ed Ruscha, Tom Knechtel, Ed Fuentes, John Baldessari, Llyn Foulkes, Rebecca Gray Smith, Raeleen Kao, Los Angeles Loteria, HOMO RIOT, Logan Kruidenier, Jun Sta. Ana, Greg Colson, and Joel Hoyer.

All gallery events are free and open to the public.

