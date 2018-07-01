Sunday, Jun 24, 2018

A FREE self-guided tour of printmaking production, publishing, exhibition and sales venues throughout the City of Chicago.

12:00 – 6:00 pm: Locations throughout the city

6:00 – 8:00 pm: After Party @ Spudnik Press Cooperative

The Chicago Print Crawl is a free self-guided tour of 20 printmaking production, publishing, exhibition and sales venues throughout the City of Chicago.

The Chicago printmaking scene encompasses a wide range of processes and purposes and supports a huge network of artists and designers. From traditional stone lithography to screenprinted gig posters to letterpress stationary, from private art studios, to collectives, to galleries and retail venues, The Chicago Print Crawl includes an eclectic mix of one-of-a-kind spaces.

In neighborhoods throughout the city such as Bridgeport (Fata Morgana Press), Logan Square (Galerie F) and Albany Park (Free Range Gallery), this city champions a surprising number of unique and amazing studios.

From 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. participating venues will open their doors and invite print enthusiasts and anyone interested in a behind the scenes peek into the production of print to tour their studios, view and handle prints, and see presses in action. Choose your own adventure – maps are available at all locations.

To wrap up the evening, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Spudnik Press Cooperative is hosting an After Party to bring everyone together for drinks, music, and an art market featuring 20 members of the cooperative.

Print Crawl Participants

2X1Y Studio

a. favorite design

Aron Packer Projects

Bert Green Fine Art

Chicago Printmakers Collaborative

Fata Morgana Press

Fernwey Gallery

free range

Galerie F

Goldfinch

Hoofprint pop-up exhibition at Sideshow Gallery

Matt Bodett & Megan Sterling

Neighborly

Ork Posters

Perfectly Acceptable Press

Spudnik Press

Starshaped Press

Tiger Strikes Asteroid

VGA Gallery

Visit chicagoprintcrawl.art for a map and more details.