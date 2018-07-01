Close
Sunday, Jun 24, 2018

Time
12:00pm - 6:00pm
Categories
  • Open Studios
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Aron Packer Projects
    District
    River North
    Address
    213 W Institute Pl., Ste. 309, Chicago, IL 60610
    Telephone
    773-458-3150
    Reminder
    Aron Packer Projects is a participating venue in the first annual Chicago Print Crawl, a self-guided tour of printmaking production, publishing, exhibition and sales venues throughout the City of Chicago, organized by Spudnik Press Cooperative. The inaugural event is Sunday, June 24, 2018 from 12-6 pm. 

    On display in the gallery for the Crawl will be our the work of Ben Blount.

    All gallery events are free and open to the public. 

    A free after party will be held by Spudnik Press Cooperative at Low Res Studios at 1821 W Hubbard St from 6-8 pm.

