Sunday, Jun 24, 2018
- 12:00pm - 6:00pm
- Open Studios
- Tours & Performances
- Aron Packer Projects
- River North
- 213 W Institute Pl., Ste. 309, Chicago, IL 60610
- 773-458-3150
Aron Packer Projects is a participating venue in the first annual Chicago Print Crawl, a self-guided tour of printmaking production, publishing, exhibition and sales venues throughout the City of Chicago, organized by Spudnik Press Cooperative. The inaugural event is Sunday, June 24, 2018 from 12-6 pm.
On display in the gallery for the Crawl will be our the work of Ben Blount.
All gallery events are free and open to the public.
A free after party will be held by Spudnik Press Cooperative at Low Res Studios at 1821 W Hubbard St from 6-8 pm.