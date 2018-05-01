Close
Search

Chicago Sculpture International Biennial

Friday, Jul 27 - Aug 23, 2018

Time
10:00pm - 11:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Evanston Art Center
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    1717 Central Street
    Evanston, IL 60201
    Telephone
    847-475-5300
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception: Friday, July 27 from 6 - 8 PM

    Chicago Sculpture International (CSI) curates an exhibition of its members’ sculptures at the Evanston Art Center. CSI is devoted to championing sculptors and the creation of sculpture. Its members seek to expand the understanding and appreciation of sculpture through exhibits, workshops, and collaborations.

